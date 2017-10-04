PML-N govt firmly believes in finality of Prophethood: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Oct 4 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-N

government had unwavering belief on the finality of Prophethood (Khatm-e-Nabuwat) and change in the words already included in

the oath in recent election reforms act approved by the

parliament did not reflect the standpoint of the PML-N.

According to a handout issued here, he said the past

of PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along with that of

the party leadership was witness to it that

they had always expressed deep-rooted attachment with the

belief in the finality of the Prophethood at every phase

of their life.

The chief minister said, the federal government should

immediately restore the old words in the text of the oath

relating to the belief in the finality of the Prophethood

through a new amendment so that misunderstandings of the

people resulting due to this anomaly could be corrected.