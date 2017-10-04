LAHORE, Oct 4 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-N
government had unwavering belief on the finality of Prophethood (Khatm-e-Nabuwat) and change in the words already included in
the oath in recent election reforms act approved by the
parliament did not reflect the standpoint of the PML-N.
According to a handout issued here, he said the past
of PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along with that of
the party leadership was witness to it that
they had always expressed deep-rooted attachment with the
belief in the finality of the Prophethood at every phase
of their life.
The chief minister said, the federal government should
immediately restore the old words in the text of the oath
relating to the belief in the finality of the Prophethood
through a new amendment so that misunderstandings of the
people resulting due to this anomaly could be corrected.
PML-N govt firmly believes in finality of Prophethood: Shehbaz
