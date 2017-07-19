PM to inaugurate Lowari Tunnel project on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday will inaugurate Lowari Tunnel project to provide all weather
connectivity to Chitral with rest of the country.
The tunnel is located on Nowshera-Mardan-Malakand-
Chakdara-Chitral National Highway (N-45).
Inauguration of the 8.5km long tunnel will provide all
weather connecting to Chitral with rest of the country.
The PC-I cost of the Lowari Tunnel project is about Rs. 27
billion.
Scope of the project includes construction of two
tunnels (8.5 km and 1.9 Km), access roads and 12 bridges (35
km).
Construction of Lowari Tunnel has been a long standing
demand of the people of the area which was neglected in the
past.
But after coming into government, the prime minister has
paid special focus to the project. It would be a gift to the
local populace from the democratic government, said a press
release.
The project will enhance economic growth through
accelerated trade activity, generate employment opportunities
for the locals, promote tourism and reduce travel time for
passengers of commercial traffic.
Prior to its construction, the area remained cut off
from the rest of the country especially during the five months
of winter season, multiplying woes of the residents of the
area.
The credit for its construction goes to the present
federal government which had prioritized the project.
Under the direction of the Prime Minister, the
upgradation and construction of motorways and highways was in
progress and an amount of Rs1200 billion was being spent on
these projects. The vast connectivity is linked with the
economic future of the whole region.
Under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a
massive network of roads was under construction and soon
Pakistan would become a hub of economic and trade activities
in the whole region by connecting Central Asian Republics and
the neighbouring countries.
