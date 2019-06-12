ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, to attend the 19th meeting of the Council of the Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on June 13-14.

The invitation to the Prime Minister was extended by Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov,

who would chair the CHS meeting.

The leaders of SCO member and observer States as well as representatives of important International Organizations will attend the meeting.

The Prime Minister will address two sessions of the meeting. A number of decisions would

be approved by the leaders, besides signing of agreements to intensify cooperation in

diverse fields.