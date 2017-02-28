PM skill development program enabling youth to secure jobs

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Prime Minister’s Youth Skill
Development Scheme was the best revolutionary program for youth and
poor segments of the society, enabling them to secure jobs and
employment.
This was stated by the Executive Director National Vocational
& Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema on
Tuesday, while addressing a ceremony at Anjuman-i-Faizul Islam
Technical Training Institute.
Speaking on the occasion as a chief guest, he said “We will
train the fatherless children/orphans in the most demand driven
trades under this program and make them useful citizens of the
country”, he said.
Caressing the head of an orphan for the pleasure of Allah is
one of the noblest acts, he added.
He praised the steps taken by Anjuman Faizul Islam for the
betterment of orphans. Not only we impart training to the youth but
we also make efforts to secure employment for them once they
complete their training, he said.
Moreover, we also facilitate the trained youth to get interest
free loans from the government if any of them are interested in
setting up their own businesses.
He also stressed upon enhancing the quality of training.
President Anjuman Faizul Islam Mian Siddique Akbar briefed the
executive director about the activities and performance of the
institute.
In the end, Zulfiqar Cheema distributed certificates amongst
the passing out trainees.
