PM leaves for home after day-long visit of Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, Jun 12 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif left here Monday for Islamabad after the day-long visit of Saudi Arabia,

During the day-long visit of Kingdom, the Prime Minister called on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz at the Royal Palace.

The Prime Minister visited the Kingdom in the context of prevailing situation among the Gulf States. He was accompanied by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior officials.