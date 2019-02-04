PM launches Sehat Insaf Card program for Islamabad, FATA families

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday launched a landmark initiative of providing a health insurance cards to the deserving families of the federal capital and whole of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

“No country can progress until it spends for uplift of education and health sectors. The government was striving to improve these sectors ensuring the best possible use of available resources,” the prime minister said addressing a ceremony of distribution of Sehat Cards among the needy people here.