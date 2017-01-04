ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday expressed his grief over the sad demise of classical singer Ustad Fateh Ali Khan.
The Prime Minister paid tribute to the late maestro and said that Ustad Fateh Ali Khan’s services in the field of classical singing would be remembered.
PM grieved over Ustad Fateh Ali Khan’s death
