PM felicitates nation on successful hosting of PSL

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday congratulated the whole nation on successful hosting

of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final editions in Pakistan.

In a press statement issued by PM Office media wing, the prime minister said the PML-N

government under the vision and promise of its supreme leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had

been bringing back all the delight and excitement, associated with the mega cricket event.

The prime minister expressed his confidence that hosting of PSL final in Karachi would boost

its image in the world. The PSL had infused new vim and vigour in the nation and the government

would continue its efforts under the same passion and sincerity.

“Revival of national economy, restoration of peace and promotion of sports are the clear

indication of government’s performance, “ he added.

The prime minister said the PML-N government always steered the country out of darkness

and brightened it up.

“Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s vision, cooperation of the provincial

government, role of Armed Forces and the law enforcement agencies had led to restoration

of peace and happiness in Karachi,” he observed.