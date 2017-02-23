PM, family to be proved innocent in Panama case: Zafarullah

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime

Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Zafarullah Khan Thursday

said the Prime Minister and his family would be proved innocent in

Panama Papers case.

Talking to PTV, he said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) would accept the Supreme Court’s decision regarding Panama Papers issue.

He observed that Panama Papers had revealed the names of hundreds of

people belonging to various countries of the world but it was a fact that legal proceeding had been only initiated in Pakistan.

Zafarullah Khan said the name of Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif was not mentioned in Panama Papers.

He said Pakistani citizens had filed petition of corruption

in foreign funding against Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in High Court and Election Commission of Pakistan, adding Imran showed reluctance to appear before the court and ECP.

He urged PTI chief to face the cases in the court.

Replying to a question, he said legislation was being made

on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws to bring more transparency in the process.

Reforms should be made in police, FIA and FBR systems as well, he added.

He urged opposition parties to sit together with the government and give its valuable suggestions for the country’s welfare and progress.