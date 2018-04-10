PM for enhanced Pak-Austria political, business contacts

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday emphasized the need to enhance bilateral political and business contacts between Pakistan and Austria.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during a meeting with Federal Chancellor of Austria, Sebastian Kurz held in China’s Hainan province on the sidelines of BOAO Forum for Asia.

Prime Minister Abbasi felicitated Sebastian Kurz on assuming the office of Chancellor and invited him to visit Pakistan, a press release issued by the PM’s Media Wing here said.

He stated that Austria was a key EU member, and an important development partner. Regional situation was also discussed during the meeting.

The prime minister also apprised the chancellor about the atrocities inflicted by Indian forces on the innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and repeated violations of the Line of Control.

The Austrian Chancellor commended Pakistan’s efforts for fighting terrorism.