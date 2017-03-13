PM directs to expedite progress on NAP

ISLAMABAD March 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Monday expressed satisfaction on progress made by

Pakistan Army and other Law Enforcement Agencies against the

miscreants and directed to further expedite the pace of

implementation on National Action Plan (NAP).

He was chairing a high-level security meeting here at

the PM House reviewing progress and achievements of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, a statement said.

The meeting was decided to further energize efforts on

implementation of NAP and ensure better implementation of NAP

by federal and provincial governments.

The meeting reiterated unanimously that elimination of

extremism and terrorism were policy imperatives for Pakistan’s

security. Various laws governing the anti-terrorism

efforts were also reviewed, and ways and means to make these

laws more effective were also discussed.

The participants of the meeting paid rich tributes to

the sacrifices of military and civilian security personnel and

peace-loving people of Pakistan.

It was emphasized that enemies of peace and development would

never be allowed to disrupt the attainment of peace and security

across the country.

The recent initiatives on better management of Pakistan-

Afghan Border were also reviewed in detail.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Interior Chaudhry

Nisar Ali Khan, Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of

Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Advisor to Prime Minister Sartaj Aziz, National Security Advisor Lt General

(Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and DG ISI Lt General Naveed

Mukhtar and senior civil and military officials attended the

meeting.