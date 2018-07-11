PM directs to beef up security arrangements across country

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk Wednesday directed interior ministry to issue instructions to the provincial governments for beefing up security arrangements across the country.

He was chairing a meeting here at the PM Office to review overall law and order situation in the country in the wake of upcoming general election.

The prime minister also decided to visit all the provinces to review security arrangements in place for peaceful and smooth conduct of the upcoming general election.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, Minister for Law Syed Ali Zafar, Secretary to PM Suhail Aamir, Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Director General Intelligence Bureau Ihsan Ghani, National Coordinator NACTA Dr Muhammad Suleman, Additional Secretary to PM Kazim Niaz and other senior government officials.

The prime minister further directed that local administration/ law enforcement agencies should contact political leadership so as to apprise them regarding security arrangements being made by the government and seek their cooperation to avoid happening of untoward incidents.