PM directs power ministry, heads of DISCOs for comprehensive plan to improve system efficiency

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Friday directed Ministry of Power and the heads of
the power distribution companies (DISCOs) to come up with a
comprehensive plan for improving system efficiency, reducing
line losses and equipping the system to meet increased demand
and supply situation in the country.
This he said during a briefing on the performance of
various DISCOs across the country here at Prime Minister’s
office.
Heads of various distribution companies briefed the
Prime Minister about overall performance of their respective
organizations focusing on load management profile in their
areas and the measures being taken to reduce line losses and
improve recoveries.
The Prime Minister directed the heads of the
distribution companies to carry out a detailed diagnostic
analysis of the technical and administrative issues of the
existing system and come up with workable solutions for their
redressal.
Transmission and distribution losses, along with
slippage in recoveries of billed amount were causing a huge
drain in national finance, the prime minister added.
Taking notice of various issues highlighted by the
parliamentarians concerning developmental schemes in the power
sector, the Prime Minister directed heads of distribution
companies to adopt proactive approach with regards to
implementation of projects being undertaken under Sustainable
Development Goals.
The Prime Minister also directed DISCO chiefs to put in
place a robust complaint management system in their respective
organizations and to be more responsive towards public
representatives.
Power demand and supply situation in the country was
also reviewed during the meeting.
The meeting noted with satisfaction that there was a
marked improvement in the power generation and supply
situation compared to the years 2013-14.
The Prime Minister reiterated that achieving balanced
energy mix and achieving reduction in the basket price of
electricity remains the foremost priority of the government.