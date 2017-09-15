PM directs power ministry, heads of DISCOs for comprehensive plan to improve system efficiency

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Friday directed Ministry of Power and the heads of

the power distribution companies (DISCOs) to come up with a

comprehensive plan for improving system efficiency, reducing

line losses and equipping the system to meet increased demand

and supply situation in the country.

This he said during a briefing on the performance of

various DISCOs across the country here at Prime Minister’s

office.

Heads of various distribution companies briefed the

Prime Minister about overall performance of their respective

organizations focusing on load management profile in their

areas and the measures being taken to reduce line losses and

improve recoveries.

The Prime Minister directed the heads of the

distribution companies to carry out a detailed diagnostic

analysis of the technical and administrative issues of the

existing system and come up with workable solutions for their

redressal.

Transmission and distribution losses, along with

slippage in recoveries of billed amount were causing a huge

drain in national finance, the prime minister added.

Taking notice of various issues highlighted by the

parliamentarians concerning developmental schemes in the power

sector, the Prime Minister directed heads of distribution

companies to adopt proactive approach with regards to

implementation of projects being undertaken under Sustainable

Development Goals.

The Prime Minister also directed DISCO chiefs to put in

place a robust complaint management system in their respective

organizations and to be more responsive towards public

representatives.

Power demand and supply situation in the country was

also reviewed during the meeting.

The meeting noted with satisfaction that there was a

marked improvement in the power generation and supply

situation compared to the years 2013-14.

The Prime Minister reiterated that achieving balanced

energy mix and achieving reduction in the basket price of

electricity remains the foremost priority of the government.