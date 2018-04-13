PM directs CAA for provision of complete facilities to passengers at New Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for provision of complete and state of the art facilities to passengers at the new International Islamabad Airport on a par with other modern international airports.

The prime minister stated this while visiting various sections of the new International Islamabad Airport.

Advisor to the PM on Aviation, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan and senior officials briefed the prime minister on operational preparedness and facilities for THE passengers.

Punjab Governor Muhamamd Rafique Rajwana, Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyam Aurangzeb, officials from the Aviation Division, the Civil Aviation Authority, the Airport Security Force and Pakistan International Airlines were also present.

The prime minister was told that the new airport was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 85 billion. It has two runways and will be capable of handling nine million passengers every year, with 90 operational immigration counters.

The airport is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, including modern aerobridges, radars, and a landing and airfield lighting system. It will have 15 passenger boarding bridges and a vast parking area.