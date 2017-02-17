PM committed to eliminate terrorists from motherland: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): Minister of State for Information Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday elucidated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had expressed his passionate commitment to hunt and eliminate the terrorists, who were

unable to reconcile with the growth journey of the path of Pakistan.

Talking to the media representatives outside the Parliament House she strongly condemned the suicide attack at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif.

She expressed that the terrorists’ cowardly attacks would not break the government’s resolve from pursuing the prosperity plans.

The terrorists have no religion, are devoid of the light of faith, subscribe to an ideology of hate and their hearts are filled with blackness, she said.

The minister, whilst remembering the brave martyres of the country’s fearless armed forces, said the brave ‘Shaheed’ men and women of the law enforcement agencies, and innocent people through their courage had pushed back the terrorists over the last three years and they continue to be our strength and defense against the evils of terrorism.

Those who are under the false impression that they could create fear in the resilient and intrepid heart of this great nation through barbaric acts of indiscrminate violence would be impaled on the canvass of history, she concluded.