Cabinet approves recommendations of FATA reforms committee

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): The Federal Cabinet Thursday, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, accorded

in-principle approval of the recommendations of the FATA Reforms

Committee.

The Prime Minister in a meeting held here at the PM’s Office said “Pakistan belongs to every single Pakistani” and each should have equal opportunity to prosper without any discrimination.

He mentioned the patriotism and nationalism of the people of FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Areas) and said their history was filled with examples of love with Pakistan.

“They gave immense sacrifices for the defence and sovereignty of Pakistan. The time has come to include them in national mainstream

and address their deprivation,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the people of FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir had the same right on national resources as enjoyed by the residents of other provinces.

He favoured dispensation of national resources to the people of these areas in accordance with their due right.

He stressed the need to promote the spirit of nationalism for the country’s solidarity and include all parts of country to benefit from the fruits of progress.

“It is our responsibility to focus more on under-developed ares and provide opportunities to the locals to progress in different fields of life,” he said.

The meeting of the Federal Cabinet started with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Secretary SAFRON Arbab Shahzad briefed the cabinet on

recommendations of FATA Reforms Committee.

Governor Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra attended the

Cabinet meeting on special invitation.