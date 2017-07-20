PM arrives in Upper Dir to inaugurate Lowari Tunnel project

UPPER DIR, July 20 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif arrived here Thursday to inaugurate the 8.5-kilometre-long Lowari Tunnel project which will provide Chitral an all-weather connectivity with rest of the country.

Governor Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Adviser to Prime

Minister Sardar Mehtab Abbasi were present.

The tunnel is located on Nowshera-Mardan-Malakand-Chakdara-Chitral National Highway (N-45).

The project includes construction of two tunnels (8.5 km and 1.9 Km), access roads and 12 bridges (35 km).

Construction of Lowari Tunnel has been a long standing demand of the people of the area which was neglected in the past.

The credit for its construction goes to the present federal government which had prioritized the project.