ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Thursday appreciated the contributions of Bohra community and
assured that the Government would continue to provide every
possible support to the community in its humanitarian and social
work.
He was talking to a delegation of Dawoodi Bohra community led
by Vice President Faize Hakimi Mustansir H Poonawala who called on
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at PM Office.
The delegation felicitated the Prime Minister on assuming
office and conveyed good wishes of the leader of Bohra community
Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin to the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister also extended his best wishes for the
leader of the community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and said that we
look forward to his visit to Pakistan.
The delegation included Juzer Bhau Saheb, Kumail Younus,
Mansoor Ajmerwala, Zulfiqar Adam and Hussain Kumail.
PM appreciates contributions of Bohra community
ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi