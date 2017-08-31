PM appreciates contributions of Bohra community

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Thursday appreciated the contributions of Bohra community and

assured that the Government would continue to provide every

possible support to the community in its humanitarian and social

work.

He was talking to a delegation of Dawoodi Bohra community led

by Vice President Faize Hakimi Mustansir H Poonawala who called on

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at PM Office.

The delegation felicitated the Prime Minister on assuming

office and conveyed good wishes of the leader of Bohra community

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also extended his best wishes for the

leader of the community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and said that we

look forward to his visit to Pakistan.

The delegation included Juzer Bhau Saheb, Kumail Younus,

Mansoor Ajmerwala, Zulfiqar Adam and Hussain Kumail.