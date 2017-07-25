PM accorded warm welcome at Male

MALE (Maldives), July 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif was accorded a warm reception when he arrived here

on a three-day official visit on Tuesday.

The prime minister was warmly greeted by President of Maldives

Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom and First Lady at the President Office

at the official welcome ceremony.

The prime minister was accompanied by First Lady Kalsum Nawaz,

Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and high officials. The

national anthems of the two countries were played.

The prime minister was given a seven-gun salute and a

contingent of the Maldivian Defence Forces presented him Guard of

Honor.

The two leaders introduced members of their respective sides

to each other, before proceeding for talks.