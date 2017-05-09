PM accepts Saudi King’s invitation to attend US-Arab & Islamic Summit

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has

accepted the invitation of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques to attend the upcoming US-Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, the PM’s Office said Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Information and Culture Dr Awwad Bin Saleh

Al-Awwad extended the invitation to the Prime Minister in a meeting held here at the PM House.

The visiting Minister is the special envoy of the Custodian of Two

Holy Mosques to extend invitation on the latter’s behalf.