PM accepts Saudi King’s invitation to attend US-Arab & Islamic Summit

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has
accepted the invitation of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques to attend the upcoming US-Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, the PM’s Office said Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Information and Culture Dr Awwad Bin Saleh
Al-Awwad extended the invitation to the Prime Minister in a meeting held here at the PM House.
The visiting Minister is the special envoy of the Custodian of Two
Holy Mosques to extend invitation on the latter’s behalf.
