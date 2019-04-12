LAHORE, Apr 12 (APP):The trials of Lahore Division’s under-16 cricket, kabaddi and boxing teams were held here on Friday at different venues for Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar second phase events.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said that the Annual Sports Calendar second phase competitions are a golden opportunity for young talented players. “They must avail this opportunity to show their hidden abilities,” he added.

The second phase of Annual Sports Calendar divisional sports competitions will be organised from April 14 to May 4. The boxing trials were held at Punjab College of Commerce, Ferozepur Road while the kabaddi players appeared in trials at PSB Coaching Center.

The boys cricket trials were held at City District Govt Lahore (CDGL) Boys High School, Qila Laxman Singh, Ravi Road. As many as 90 players from Lahore, Nankana, Sheikhupura and Kasur took part in the trials.

As many as 32 players were selected in the first phase of U-16 cricket trials: Daniayal Ahmed, Usman Shahid, Subhan, Mohammad Israr, Mohammad Arslan, Zeeshan Ghauri, Sahil Mukhtar, Noman Bhatti, Abdul Wahab, Ahsan, Saad, Usama Zahid, Ahsan Kaleem, Mohammad Hasan, Hamza Ali, Noman Ali, Faraz Ahmed, Syed Husnain Haider, Mohammad Rizwan, Hamid Khan, Faisal Ali, Ali Zuraiz, Azlan Khan, Usman Butt, Saqib Ayub, Umair Butt, Aleem ul Hasan, Mohammad Usman Irshad, Allah Raza, Zargham, Mohammad Mudassar, Rafi Ullah and Mirza Hans.