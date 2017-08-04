PHF invites 116 for final hockey trials

LAHORE, Aug 4 (APP)- Pakistan Hockey Federation on Friday

announced the names of 116 junior players for appearing in the

final trials to select probables for the junior hockey team.

“These players were selected from country wide open trials

which were participated by 575 players at four centres of the

country”, said a spokesman of the PHF while talking to

APP here.

He said the selected players will be seen in the three-day

final round of trials from here and PHF selection committee

will watch them in action.

“The trials will begin from August 7 to 9 at Johar hockey

stadium and selectors Tahir Zaman, Qamar Ibrahim and Ehsanullah

will further shortlist the players”, he said.

Following are the players selected in the first phase at

the four centres.

Karachi (27 Players) Sindh & Baluchistan

Khursheed Ahmed (Goal Keeper), Aun Ali (Goal Keeper), Abdul

Moiz, M.Tullah, M.Usman, Usama Rizwan, Babar Saadat, Yasir Ali,

Tahaa, Farrukh Ali, Fahim Khan, Noman Ali Khan, Fazeel Khan,

Abdullah Bukhari, Shahzaib Khan, Ahmad Ayaz, Uzair Islam, M.Adnan,

Sameer Akhtar, Abdul Wahab, Arbaz, Arslan Razi and Sardar Khan

(All from Sindh).

Qazi Ans Yar, Mohammad Faraz, Miraj Ali and Mohammad Umair

(All from Baluchistan).

Lahore (35 Players) Punjab less Islamabad/Rawalpindi

Imtiaz Masih (goal keeper), Abdul Rahman (goal keeper), Mohammad

Sameen, Mohammad Ahmer Ali, Sunil Mehmood, Zubair Saleem, Mohammad

Ammar Ali, Ali Anwer, Abid Bhatti, Asim Iqbal, Salman Shaukat,

Saghir Yaqoob, Farhan Younis, Muqarram, Junaid Rasool, Abdullah,

Rehan Butt, Nadeem Razzaq, Faizan Ali, Husnain Babar,Mohammad Umar,

Abdul Rehman, Ahmed Farhan, Abid Ali, Mohsin Hasan, Abdulla Babar,

Arshad Liaqat, Rana Waheed ul Hasan, Murtaza Yaqoob, Yasir Ali,

Shoaib Shabbir, Mohammad Ilyas, Taqui ul Hasan, Syed Faizan Ali

& Syed Zain Ali.

Mardan (34 Players) Mardan, Malakand, Peshawar and Hazara

divisions of KPK plus Islamabad/Rawalpindi.

Kamran (Goal Keeper), Ghani ul Rehman, Aimal Khan, Mohammad

Faisal Khan, Jawad Ali, Shahzaib, Naveed Iqbal, Amir Hamza,

Khizar Hayat, Hilal-ud-din, Abdul Mannan, Ibrahim, Mohammad Atif,

Qazi Moazzam, Samiullah, Mansoorul Haq, Kashif, Usman Tariq,

Muhammad Adil, Yasir Ali, Ahmar, Amir Saeed, Siraj Hussain, Zain

Ali, Abdullah, Usman Tariq, Asad Arshad & Waqas Nasir (All from KPK).

Haris Ali (Goal Keeper), Hammad, Sher Mohammad, Umar Rashid,

Sameer Nadeem & Zahoor Hussain Shah (All from Islamabad/Rawalpindi).

Bannu (20 Players) Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan & Kohat Divisions

of KPK.

Wasim Amail (Goal Keeper), Zakir, Faizan Sami, Sami Ullah, Sohail

Sheraz, Salman Shah, Roman, Shah Fahad, Mohib Kazu, Usman, Yasir,

Tosif, Musin, Abrar, Mohammad Sharjeel, Danish, Mohib Khan, Raza

Habib, Saqib Junaid & Aamir Farooq.