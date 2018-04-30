PHF condoles death of father of former hockey Olympian

LAHORE, Apr 30 (APP):President Pakistan Hockey Federation

Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Shahbaz

Ahmad have expressed grief over the passing away of

Chaudhry Ashraf, father of World Cup winner and former

Olympian Kamran Ashraf, who is also the current coach of

Pakistan’s junior team.

Chaudhry Ashraf, who died in Karachi Monday morning,

was himself a hockey player of distinction. A speedy right

winger, he was a member of the star-studded Customs team

of the 60s and played alongside greats like Anwaar Ahmed

Khan, Waheed Khan, among others. He also attended a few

national camps.

The PHF officials here on Monday prayed to Almighty

Allah to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and

grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.