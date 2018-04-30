Sports 
PHF condoles death of father of former hockey Olympian

LAHORE, Apr 30 (APP):President Pakistan Hockey Federation
Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Shahbaz
Ahmad have expressed grief over the passing away of
Chaudhry Ashraf, father of World Cup winner and former
Olympian Kamran Ashraf, who is also the current coach of
Pakistan’s junior team.
Chaudhry Ashraf, who died in Karachi Monday morning,
was himself a hockey player of distinction. A speedy right
winger, he was a member of the star-studded Customs team
of the 60s and played alongside greats like Anwaar Ahmed
Khan, Waheed Khan, among others. He also attended a few
national camps.
The PHF officials here on Monday prayed to Almighty
Allah to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and
grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

