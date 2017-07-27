PHF appoints officials to women hockey team

LAHORE, July 27 (APP): President Pakistan Hockey Federation

Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar Thursday appointed officials

to the National women hockey to perform their assigned roles.

Secretary PHF Shahbaz Ahmad Senior and President Punjab Women

Hockey Association Tanzeela Amir Cheema were appointed as observers

to the national women selection committee.

Saeed Khan has been named as camp commandant, said a spokesman

for the PHF here.