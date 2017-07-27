PHF appoints officials to women hockey team

LAHORE, July 27 (APP): President Pakistan Hockey Federation
Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar Thursday appointed officials
to the National women hockey to perform their assigned roles.
Secretary PHF Shahbaz Ahmad Senior and President Punjab Women
Hockey Association Tanzeela Amir Cheema were appointed as observers
to the national women selection committee.
Saeed Khan has been named as camp commandant, said a spokesman
for the PHF here.
