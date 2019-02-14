Phase-II study on shale gas, oil to be conducted in potential areas

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Following identification of massive shale gas and oil deposits in lower and middle Indus Basin, the second phase of the survey would be launched in other potential areas to assess the sedimentary rock-based fuel reserves in the country.

“A study carried out by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has revealed the presence of 95 trillion cubic feet (TCF) gas and 14 billion barrels oil technically recoverable in Indus Basin. While, the study for remaining parts of the country will be conducted in Phase-II,” an official source privy to the petroleum sector developments told APP.