ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): The government on Saturday reduced
prices of petrol by Rs1.80 per liter which would be now sold at
Rs69.50 per liter from August 6, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said
while announcing the prices.
The prices of Diesel have also been reduce from Rs79.90 per
liter to Rs77.90 per liter, providing relief of Rs2.5 per liter to
the people.
The prices of kerosene oil and Light Diesel Oil have been kept
unchanged and these products would continue to be sold at the old
rates.
Dar informed the media persons that the Oil and Gas Regulatory
Authority (OGRA) had recommended increase of Rs10.01 per liter on
Light Diesel Oil and Rs13 per liter on Kerosene oil.
The authority had also recommended decrease of Rs3.87 per
liter in petrol prices and Rs5.07 per liter percent in the prices of
diesel.
Dar said that the government reduced the prices of petrol and
diesel only by half of the proposed reduction to lessen the burden
it had to bear by not reducing prices of Kerosene and Light diesel
Oil.
He said that as per schedule the change in price of oil
products was to be announced on July 31, however due to
constitutional vacuum, it could not be done.
He said that it was good decision by the Secretary to maintain
status quo in prices and at the same time making adjustments in
rates to pass on the benefit to the national exchequer.
Petroleum products prices reduced by Rs1.8, Diesel by Rs2.5
ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): The government on Saturday reduced