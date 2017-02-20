People of Sindh supporting PM for development: Nihal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): Senator of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Nihal Hashmi on Monday said the people of Sindh were supporting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif due to development works being carried out in the province.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Chief Minister Punjab was taking all important steps to ensure peace in the province.

He said the social evils should be eliminated as they were the biggest

hurdle in the way of progress and prosperity of the country.

To a question regarding incidents of terrorism, Nihal Hashmi said all

out efforts were being taken to make the country a safe state.