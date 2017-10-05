People again to vote PML-N in 2018 election: Sheikh Aftab

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs
Sheikh Aftab Thursday said people would again vote PML-N on the basis of
its performance in next 2018 general election.
Talking to reporters outside the Parliament House, he said the country
was on the path of development due to untiring efforts of the government.
He said “Pakistan of today (2017) is much better than the Pakistan of
2013 under the leadership Muhammad Nawaz Sharif”.
The minister said the anti-development agenda of Pakistan Tehreek
Insaf Chief (PTI) Imran Khan and other opponents has been exposed.
