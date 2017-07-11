ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory
Authority (PEMRA) on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to TV ONE
which aired an indecent dialogue during broadcasting of a telefilm
titled “Dekh Magar Piyar Say”.
Airing of such content is in violation of various clauses of PEMRA
Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007 and
Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015. The content aired shows
complete disregard to the norms of the society as well.
PEMRA directed the channel to reply to the show cause notice within
seven days, that is, on or before July 18, 2017 explaining their
position.
Moreover, Chief Executive Officer of TV ONE is also called upon for
personal hearing on July 18, 2017. In case of failure to reply within the stipulated time and non-appearance for personal hearing, the Authority shall have the right to initiate ex-parte proceedings.
PEMRA issues show cause notice to News One TV
