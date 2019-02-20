PEMRA chairman presents performance report to President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Wednesday presented

Authority’s performance report over its operations and accounts for the financial years 2015-18 to President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadar.

The President, while appreciating the efforts of PEMRA, directed that PEMRA should make this report a regular annual feature to keep abreast all stakeholders about regulatory initiatives and their micro & macro-economic impact on national landscape, said a press release.