PCJCCI for digitalising, revolutionising small industries

LAHORE, July 10 (APP): Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and

Industry (PCJCCI) founder President Shah Faisal Afridi on Monday

suggested that digitalising and revolutionising small industries

should be the new SME policy, adopted by Pakistan.

In a meeting with PCJCCI President Wang Zihai and Vice President

Moazzam Ghurki here, he said that it was in domestic markets and small industries that

all sorts of innovation and entrepreneurship could take place which later would move out

and lead to higher exports and foreign exchange earnings.

Afridi opined, “The small shopkeepers, pushcart owners, unskilled

labourers make the largest number of small and medium enterprises. If

we make this sector boom, we will have a more egalitarian development.”

He also suggested that trade policy should not only be for promoting

exports but for promoting all trade both at home and abroad.

“We have to redesign our trade policy, centered to encourage

competition, create opportunities and provide an enabling environment

for domestic markets to flourish in an innovative and exciting new approach,” he added.

The PCJCCI founder president said the domestic markets and small

industries in Pakistan primarily included retail and wholesale traders, restaurants and

hotels, construction, transport storage and communication, financial and real estate and

personal services.

He said this was the sector where the poor and middle class were

hidden, and “we do not need to reinvent the wheel; it is only through competition with

foreign markets and services that our domestic markets

will improve and benefit through knowledge spillovers, learning by doing

and exposure to new technologies and management systems”.

He advised the public and private sectors to follow a vibrant vision

of transforming Pakistani cities into dynamic commercial hubs in the

region – a tourist destination, a shopping centre, regional headquarters

for multinational corporation etc.

“We in Pakistan must encourage fresh thinking and allow technical

people into government to make good things happen,” he asserted.

On the occasion, Wang Zihai said, “When we look at the success

stories of international brands and innovative individuals behind them,

we see that many have started off from humble beginnings.”

He added that in several East Asian countries including Malaysia,

Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore and China, spaces were allocated for temporary stalls to

be set up resulting in the now famous night markets,

and these vibrant markets were one of the biggest tourist attractions in their cities.

Moazzam Ghurki said that before making a policy, it should be

investigated that why locally successful brands had been unable to

become well-recognised brands globally.

He appreciated Afridi’s idea of more small markets and bazaars for

local vendors and traders and said that bazaars not only provide new opportunities and

space to set up business for entrepreneurs but also promote local arts and crafts and

attract tourists, which generates

valuable foreign exchange for the economy.

It was jointly agreed that the proposed strategy should be focused on

improving the quality and quantity of wholesale and retail outlets, ultimately linked to

urban management and land use. These policies would definitely transform the current

scenario of domestic market with special focus on promoting successful business

through encouraging trade, entrepreneurship and innovation and providing fair and

efficient

markets for the welfare of all Pakistan.