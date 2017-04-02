PCB should consult Misbah, others for improving domestic cricket structure: Afridi

ISLAMABAD, April 2 (APP): Former skipper Shahid Khan Afridi

on Sunday said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should consult

Misbahul Haq, Younis Khan, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Yousuf

for improving domestic cricket structure in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the credit of

holding successful Pakistan Supper League (PSL) went to PSL

Chairman Najam Sethi.

The leg-spinner said that his family and friends had

requested him not to retire from the game, but he chose to

quit international cricket gracefully. He, however, was playing

league cricket as he had the required fitness level, he added.

“I think that for next two years I will remain fit for

league cricket – hence I am planning to play it as much as my

fitness allows,” he said.

He categorically debunked the perception that he is soon

going to join politics.

“I don’t think that the kind of person I am; I can be with

any party for more than a day. I will be kicked out after a day or

two,” he said.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was doing good

work for which he deserved appreciation.