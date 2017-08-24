PCB name World XI squad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)
Thursday announced a 14-member World XI led by South Africa’s Faf du
Plessis as well comprising players from seven Test playing nations.
The World XI will play three Twenty20s for the Independence
Cup against Pakistan under lights at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
on September 12, 13 and 15, said a press release issued here.
The World XI includes five players from South Africa, three
from Australia, two from the Windies, and one each from Bangladesh,
England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.
The World XI squad includes Captain Faf du Plessis (South
Africa), Hashim Amla (South Africa), Samuel Badree (Windies), George
Bailey (Australia), Paul Collingwood (England), Ben Cutting
(Australia), Grant Elliott (New Zealand), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh),
David Miller (South Africa), Morne Morkel (South Africa),
wicketkeeper Tim Paine (Australia), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka),
Imran Tahir (South Africa) and Darren Sammy (Windies).
Former Zimbabwe captain and ex-England coach Andy Flower will
be the coach of the side, and will arrive in Lahore on September 11
after attending a two-day camp in Dubai.
World XI captain Faf du Plessis said he is honoured to have
been appointed as captain of such a diverse, attractive and well-
balanced side. “I look forward to my maiden tour to Lahore and play
my part in the safe and gradual resumption of international cricket
in Pakistan,” he said.
“All the members of the squad have complete faith and trust in
the assessment and judgment of the security experts, who have
assured us that there will be no comprise on the safety and security
of all those involved in the series. We will land in Lahore with
nothing except cricket in our minds,” he said.
He said in my career, I have featured in some very exciting
matches against Pakistan but playing Pakistan at their home will be
a unique occasion, which I can’t wait to experience.
“As a player, I understand the importance of playing in front
of home crowds and that is something I am sure Pakistan players will
relish,” he said.
PCB Chairman Najam Sethi welcomed the ICC World XI team on
behalf of the board and the cricket loving Pakistani nation.
“I am positive that it will serve to open the doors of
international cricket in Pakistan. Kenya and Zimbabwe have already
been here and featured in high-voltage matches with rapturous
crowds.”
“Recently, we successfully organized the final of the Pakistan
Super League’s (PSL) second edition in Lahore, which proved to be a
catalyst in gaining the confidence of the international community to
come and play here,” he said.
He congratulated Giles Clarke, Chairman of ICC’s Pakistan Task
Force, for helping facilitate the revival of international cricket
in Pakistan. “I am confident that World XI tour shall be a harbinger
of other full member nations visiting us in the months to come,” he
said.
Hashim Amla said he is looking forward to the trip to
Pakistan. “The rehabilitation of my injured shoulder is progressing
well and I am confident of being fit for the matches,” he said.
World XI coach Andy Flower, who visited Pakistan in 1993, 1996 and
1998 with the Zimbabwe cricket teams, said I have enjoyed all my
previous tours to Pakistan and look forward to returning to Lahore
next month.
“All players are satisfied and comfortable with the security
arrangements that will be put in place for the series. Now we look
forward to play some exciting cricket in Lahore,” he said.
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said he is very excited to see World
XI team coming to Pakistan. “I can assure that all Pakistan cricket
fans that we have missed playing in front of them, like they have
missed watching us live in action. But the wait is about to end and
I am sure better times lie ahead of all of us.”
He said congratulated PCB and ICC for making this tour happen.
“I look forward to some exciting matches in front of the jam-packed
Gaddafi Stadium,” he said.
PCB name World XI squad
