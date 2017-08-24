PCB name World XI squad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Thursday announced a 14-member World XI led by South Africa’s Faf du

Plessis as well comprising players from seven Test playing nations.

The World XI will play three Twenty20s for the Independence

Cup against Pakistan under lights at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

on September 12, 13 and 15, said a press release issued here.

The World XI includes five players from South Africa, three

from Australia, two from the Windies, and one each from Bangladesh,

England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

The World XI squad includes Captain Faf du Plessis (South

Africa), Hashim Amla (South Africa), Samuel Badree (Windies), George

Bailey (Australia), Paul Collingwood (England), Ben Cutting

(Australia), Grant Elliott (New Zealand), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh),

David Miller (South Africa), Morne Morkel (South Africa),

wicketkeeper Tim Paine (Australia), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka),

Imran Tahir (South Africa) and Darren Sammy (Windies).

Former Zimbabwe captain and ex-England coach Andy Flower will

be the coach of the side, and will arrive in Lahore on September 11

after attending a two-day camp in Dubai.

World XI captain Faf du Plessis said he is honoured to have

been appointed as captain of such a diverse, attractive and well-

balanced side. “I look forward to my maiden tour to Lahore and play

my part in the safe and gradual resumption of international cricket

in Pakistan,” he said.

“All the members of the squad have complete faith and trust in

the assessment and judgment of the security experts, who have

assured us that there will be no comprise on the safety and security

of all those involved in the series. We will land in Lahore with

nothing except cricket in our minds,” he said.

He said in my career, I have featured in some very exciting

matches against Pakistan but playing Pakistan at their home will be

a unique occasion, which I can’t wait to experience.

“As a player, I understand the importance of playing in front

of home crowds and that is something I am sure Pakistan players will

relish,” he said.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi welcomed the ICC World XI team on

behalf of the board and the cricket loving Pakistani nation.

“I am positive that it will serve to open the doors of

international cricket in Pakistan. Kenya and Zimbabwe have already

been here and featured in high-voltage matches with rapturous

crowds.”

“Recently, we successfully organized the final of the Pakistan

Super League’s (PSL) second edition in Lahore, which proved to be a

catalyst in gaining the confidence of the international community to

come and play here,” he said.

He congratulated Giles Clarke, Chairman of ICC’s Pakistan Task

Force, for helping facilitate the revival of international cricket

in Pakistan. “I am confident that World XI tour shall be a harbinger

of other full member nations visiting us in the months to come,” he

said.

Hashim Amla said he is looking forward to the trip to

Pakistan. “The rehabilitation of my injured shoulder is progressing

well and I am confident of being fit for the matches,” he said.

World XI coach Andy Flower, who visited Pakistan in 1993, 1996 and

1998 with the Zimbabwe cricket teams, said I have enjoyed all my

previous tours to Pakistan and look forward to returning to Lahore

next month.

“All players are satisfied and comfortable with the security

arrangements that will be put in place for the series. Now we look

forward to play some exciting cricket in Lahore,” he said.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said he is very excited to see World

XI team coming to Pakistan. “I can assure that all Pakistan cricket

fans that we have missed playing in front of them, like they have

missed watching us live in action. But the wait is about to end and

I am sure better times lie ahead of all of us.”

He said congratulated PCB and ICC for making this tour happen.

“I look forward to some exciting matches in front of the jam-packed

Gaddafi Stadium,” he said.