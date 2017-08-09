PCB must invest in domestic cricket: Miandad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Legendary batsman Javed Miandad

Wednesday urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to invest in domestic

cricket instead of spending money in litigation against India for

not fulfilling its commitments under the memorandum of understanding

(MoU) signed with Pakistan regarding fixtures between the two

countries during the period 2015-2023.

The PCB has decided to file a compensation case against the

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the International

Cricket Council (ICC) dispute resolution committee for non-fulfillment

of its commitments under the MoU. The PCB has also hired a British

law firm for the purpose.

Talking to APP, Miandad said newly elected PCB Chairman Najam

Sethi should now abandon plans for playing with India as Pakistan

had beaten them in the ICC Champions Trophy.

The money which would be spent on fighting the case against

India should be better utilized for improving domestic cricket as

Pak-India series was a poliotical issue and could not go ahead

without the permission of governments of both countries, he added.

He said Sethi should appoint former or first class cricketers

as presidents of regional and zonal associations in order to improve

the game.

Sethi, he said, must strengthen his advisory board, by

including cricketers like Majid Khan, who could help improve

domestic cricket.

Miandad also credited Sehti for holding two successful

sessions of Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying the PSL had helped

in bringing talented youngsters to fore.

Former cricketer Iqbal Qasim congratulated Sehti for being

elected as new PCB Chairman. “He (Sethi) has been associated

directly or indirectly with the PCB for quite a long time now and

hopefully he will run the board smoothly.”

Qasim also praised Sethi for conducting the PSL in the best

possible manner which has helped Pakistan cricket in many ways.

“Sethi knows about all PCB issues and it would be easy for him

to tackle them,” he said and added Pakistan cricket would improve

during his tenure.