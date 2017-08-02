PCB appoints President LCCA as member Board of Governors

LAHORE, August 2 (APP)- Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed President Lahore City Cricket Association,Khawaja Nadeem as one of its member in the Governing Board.

According to the notification issued by PCB,besides Nadeem three other regional cricket heads have been made members of the GB for a term of three years.They are Murad Ali of Quetta and Nouman Butt from Sialkot.The representation from FATA,the fourth member of the GB,has yet to come as the elections of the FATA cricket body has yet to take place.

Lahore has finally got its representation in the GB after almost ten years and last time it was represented by its former late President,Amir Hayat Khan Rokhari in 2008.

“It is a big honour for LCCA for getting into the GB and it is really good to see LCCA back into the GB”, Nadeem told APP here on Wednesday.

He said his specific mandate is working in close coordination with the PCB for the cause of the game at the national level,specially for club cricket at LCCA.

“PCB is taking solid measures to better the domestic cricket structure to make the domestic events results oriented to help improve the quality of our cricket and there is dire need to supplement these efforts from the platform of the regional bodies”, said Nadeem who will be contesting for the third successive term as President LCCA this month. He was first elected President LCCA in 2010 and then in 2014.

He said club cricket is the backbone of our national cricket and it is serving as a pipe line to produce talented cricketers for the Pakistan senior and junior cricket teams. The only way to strengthen Pakistan cricket is to generate maximum cricket activity at grassroots level”,he said, adding,”LCCA gained success in a number of national level tournaments in recent past due to a strong club system which also helped in producing high quality cricketers who are now part of the national senior and junior teams”.

“If PCB includes new national club level tournament in its domestic calendar we will welcome it and organise them to tap new talent”,said Nadeem.

Apart from four regional cricket heads,the Governing Board also have the presentation from four departments including Mansoor Masood Kha (UBL),Lt Gen retd Muzammal Hussain (Wapda) and Col Sohaib (SSGC). Habib Bank has not finalized the nomination of its representative in the GB.

The new Governing Board will elect the new Chairman of the PCB during its first meeting on August 9 and Najam Sethi is all set to be elected as the new head of the PCB for a fresh term of three years along with Arif Ejaz for the slot of Chairman Executive Committee PCB.