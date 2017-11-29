Pb govt to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) with full religious fervor: CM

LAHORE, Nov 29 (APP):A meeting was held here on Wednesday

with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair

which held a detailed review of a security plan pertaining to

law and order and arrangements of various religious ceremonies

with regard to Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) in the province.

The meeting decided to officially celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW)

in a befitting manner.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the Punjab

government would celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) with full religious

fervor and passion and special ceremonies would be held in

every district of the province.

He directed the officials concerned to arrange special

programmes across the province. He said that

masajid, shrines and other buildings would be illuminated and

directed that the best arrangements be made in that regard.

He also directed to make special arrangements for

cleanliness of streets and bazaars. He said that Naat and Qiraat

competitions along with contests of theses on Seerat-un-Nabi

(Peace Be Upon Him) would be arranged and the best performing

persons would be awarded as well.

While directing to provide the best facilities to people

attending the religious ceremonies and Milad processions, the

chief minister said that foolproof security arrangements should

be ensured at every cost in the province.

The security of Miladun Nabi (SAW) processions be ensured

according to the devised plan and the law enforcement agencies

should remain fully active and alert because there was no other

priority than maintaining peace and protection of life and

property of the people.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Manshaullah Butt,

Zaeem Hussain Qadri, Jehangir Khanzada, Spokesman Punjab government

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, the chief secretary and concerned

officials attended the meeting.