Parliamentary exchanges significant for deepening Pak-Poland bilateral cooperation: PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said parliamentary exchanges were significant for deepening bilateral cooperation as well as developing understanding for each other’s views on important global and regional developments.

The prime minister was talking to Marshal of Senate of Republic of Poland Stanislaw Karczewski, who called on him here at the PM’s Office.

Pakistan-Poland bilateral relations and avenues for further strengthening them, besides existing mutual cooperation between the two countries came under discussion during the meeting, a press release issued by the PM’s Media Office here said.

Highlighting the importance of exploring new avenues of cooperation, particularly through strengthening of institutional mechanisms, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for strengthening of economic cooperation especially in the areas of energy, agriculture and food processing.

He said the growing economy of Pakistan offered Polish investors and business community vast opportunities in diverse areas to undertake profitable business ventures.

Stanislaw Karczewski thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome he had received and expressed his government’s desire to further strengthening its relations with Pakistan.

Senator Gianchand, Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Piotr A. Opalinski, and other senior government officials were also present in the meeting.