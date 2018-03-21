Parkha Ijaz dazzles on first day of Punjab Open Golf

LAHORE, Mar 21 (APP):Parkha Ijaz dazzled on first day of Punjab Open Golf championship here on Wednesday at the Defence Raya Golf and Country Club Golf Course.

For the ladies the competition will be over two rounds and 36 holes and ladies will conclude their participation in this championship today .And on the second day (Thursday) ,the competitive activity will also include events for the senior professionals, junior professionals and senior amateurs and thereafter from Friday( March 23) to Sunday March 25 it will be a battle for supremacy amongst the champion professionals and champion amateurs.

As for the competition in the Ladies Event on the first day ,the young one Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya was in her elements and performed superbly and virtually lit up the golf course with accurate hitting and exquisite putting on the greens. Through impressive application of golfing skills and a nerve free temperament she compiled a score of par 72 and thereby she holds full command and control of the ladies section competition.”I felt really good right through the first days 18 holes and I am so glad that I am the leader at the end of the first round” said Parkha.

In the fight for a top position in the gross category ,her nearest challenger is her own sister Rimsha Ijaz ,also of Defence Raya ,but she is placed six strokes behind the leader. Rimsha’s effort during the first round was notable and although she came across a few hicups, she managed a score of gross 78 and is determined to improve her position on Thursday.

Others in line in gross section are Ghazala Yasmin(Garrison) at a score of 81 followed by Suneyah Osama(Garrison)83,Humna Amjad (Kamra)85,Ana James Gill(Royal Palm)86 and Zenunnisa(Royal Palm)87.

Net section leader also is Parkha Ijaz and after taking advantage of her handicap her net score is 65.At a score of net 71,lie Rimsha Ijaz and Shazadi Gulfam.Suneyah Osama is at net 72 and Dr Shaheen Irfan at net 74.The Ladies event will conclude today.

The Senior Professionals enter the contest today and so do the Junior Professionals and Senior Amateurs.Prominent ones in these categories are M.Iqbal,Manzoor Ahmed,Akhter Ali,Javed Inayat and Imdad Hussain(Senior Profesionals Section) and Brig Shahid Wahab Rao,Maj Gen Mohammad Tahir,Omer Farooq,Shafiq Bhatti,Asif Mehdi,Col M.Shafi,Col Waqar and Hamid Sharif,

The second day will start with an inaugural shot by Brig Sajjad Khokhar,Administrator DHA.