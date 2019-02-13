Panel constituted to highlight benefits of Dasu Hydro Power Project

PESHAWAR, Feb 13 (APP):The Steering Committee of Dasu Hydro Power Project Wednesday constituted a sub-committee to inform the residents of the area about the benefits of this projects, as well as uplift and welfare projects ,the government is taking up for them and also the possibility of additional benefits for affected people.

The facilities so proposed will on the one hand aimed further benefits

of the people of the area and on the other hand motivating them to fully

contribute to the timely completion of this project of national importance.

The committee will comprise both the MNA and MPA from the area

, Senior Member Board of Revenue KP, Commission Hazara and Deputy

Commissioner Kohistan besides others.