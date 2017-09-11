PAL to organize seminar on Sachal Sarmast Seminar tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is
organizing a seminar on “Shair-i-Haft Zuban” (poet of seven
languages) titled “Sachal Sarmast Seminar” regarding the poetry and
message of love of Sachal Sarmast, on Tuesday.
The conference would be held at Conference Hall of Pakistan
Academy of Letters.
Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Somoro will preside over the seminar while
Engineer Amir Hassan, Federal Secretary, National History & Literary
Heritage Division, will be the chief guest of the event.
Akhtar Dargahi, Secretary, Bedil Yaadgar Committee will
present a key note address while Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio Chairman
PAL will deliver inaugural address.
The seminar consists of two sessions. Ahmed Saleem, Dr. Hakim
Ali Barro, Dr. Manzoor Vaisrio and Farrukh Yar will express their
views on Sachal Sarmast’s poetry and message of love in the first
session.
In the second session, certificates will be distributed to the
participants of three days workshops on Poetry, Fiction & Drama
arranged by PAL.
