PAL to organize seminar on Sachal Sarmast Seminar tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is

organizing a seminar on “Shair-i-Haft Zuban” (poet of seven

languages) titled “Sachal Sarmast Seminar” regarding the poetry and

message of love of Sachal Sarmast, on Tuesday.

The conference would be held at Conference Hall of Pakistan

Academy of Letters.

Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Somoro will preside over the seminar while

Engineer Amir Hassan, Federal Secretary, National History & Literary

Heritage Division, will be the chief guest of the event.

Akhtar Dargahi, Secretary, Bedil Yaadgar Committee will

present a key note address while Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio Chairman

PAL will deliver inaugural address.

The seminar consists of two sessions. Ahmed Saleem, Dr. Hakim

Ali Barro, Dr. Manzoor Vaisrio and Farrukh Yar will express their

views on Sachal Sarmast’s poetry and message of love in the first

session.

In the second session, certificates will be distributed to the

participants of three days workshops on Poetry, Fiction & Drama

arranged by PAL.