PAL publishes Adbiyat-e-Atfal

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Quarterly “Adbiyat-e-Atfal” is a

newly introduced magazine for children published by the Pakistan

Academy of Letters (PAL).

This magazine includes stories and poems by prominent and

children’s favorite writers.

“The current period/ contemporary era is not focusing on

children’s literature and the tradition of telling stories to

children has died out. The new generation has lost touch with

cultural values and ideals”. These views were expressed by Dr.

Muhammad Qasim Bughio, Chairman PAL during a briefing.

He said that considering this requirement for the mental

growth of children, the Pakistan Academy of Letters introduced this

magazine for children which includes stories and poems of famous

children’swriters and poets so that children can benefit from it and

learn about their cultural and traditional values.

He said that this magazine comprises Hamds, Na’ats,

stories, articles and poems, apart from the translations of world

literature, Pakistani literature is also included in this.

Before this, Pakistan Academy of Letters has published three

volumes of children’s literature: the first volume includes a

collection of children’s poems, second comprises of stories for

children and the third volume contains the translation of Children’s

stories from the world literature which was greatly appreciated.

He said that children will definitely get benefited out of the

quarterly children’s literature and literary worksfor children will

once again flourish and gain recognition.

Quarterly Children’s literature is edited by Akhtar Raza

Salimi and coordinating editor of this magazineis Fayyaz Adil. The

advisory committee includes Dr. Muhammad Iftikhar Khokhar, Ahmad

Hatib Sadiqui and Rizwana Sayed Ali.