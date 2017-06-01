Pakistan’s Liquid Foreign Reserves increase

KARACHI, June 1 (APP): The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 21,770.4 million on May 26 2017.

This was announced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Thursday.

It pointed out that the break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 16,921.9

million Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 4,848.5 million Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 21,770.4 million During the week ending May 26 2017, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 709 million to US$16,922 million, due to official inflows, it was further pointed out.