Pakistani nation can surmount all challenges by pursuing Quaid’s slogan of Unity, Faith and Discipline: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):Minister of state for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the Pakistani nation could surmount all the challenges confronting it by pursuing Quaid’s slogan of Unity, Faith and Discipline.

She made these remarks while inaugurating a photographic exhibition on “Icons of Pakistan Freedom Movement” here Thursday, jointly organized by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications and the Nazaria e Pakistan Council in the context of Pakistan Day, to pay tributes to the great heroes of the Pakistan movement.

The minister said that the nation had forgotten the saying of the Quaid-i-Azam because he had said that if the people could forge an impregnable unity and discipline which nobody could break then they would not have to depend on anybody else to attain greater heights.

She said that Pakistan was an embodiment of the dream of Allama Iqbal and vision of Quaid-i-Azam and the youth were also contributing to the progress of the country.

She said that the youth should watch PTV programmes on Pakistan movement because people felt that Pakistan probably came into being within one day.

She said that the PTV telecasts were presenting glimpses of Pakistan movement which was written with blood, martyrdoms and unparalleled sacrifices that were rendered by the Pakistanis.

Marriyum said that democracy was in the blood of the Pakistani nation and nobody could take it out. The MOS said that since independence Pakistan had traversed through many dark eras when night raids were conducted on democracy but history was a witness to the fact that whenever attempts were made to suppress democracy it had staged a comeback with greater force and vitality.

The minister reiterated that the purpose of the “let us all lit the lights of love” campaign was to erase the negative impact of culture of intolerance, the propensity to shun difference of opinion and the aggressive behavior that they witnessed all around them. Marriyum said that the nations which lacked fraternal bonds, solidarity and unity could never achieve advancement. She said that under the prevalent situation, it was imperative to inculcate and reinvigorate national spirit among the youth. She said that 23rd March was celebrated every year but it should not be confined only to that particular day adding that the children should benefit from the poetry of Allama Iqbal.

Marriyum observed that the Quaid in his historic speeches emphasized the need for education because educated nations played their due role in the process of development of their countries.

She said that health and education were top priorities of the present government and the day was not far off when the country would be able to boast of hundred per cent literacy rate.

The MOS claimed that the country had been put on the road to sustained development, terrorism had been contained in its tracks, load-shedding had almost been eliminated and motorways had been built across the country.

She said that the development work carried out in the last four and half years was unprecedented adding that the network of roads built had never been done in the last sixty six years.

The minister congratulated the nation and the children who participated in different activities and competitions and won distinctions.

She said that though learning English language was a must as they were living in a global village but learning one’s own language was absolutely imperative as it along with culture was the real identity of the Pakistanis wherever they went.

The minister inaugurated the exhibition and had a good look at 200 rare photographs pertaining to the Pakistan movement which were on display.

She hoisted the Pakistan flag, cut the cake and also distributed certificates among those who achieved distinction in the competition of painting, essay writing and drawing.

Marriyum appreciated the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication for organizing the exhibition in a better and modern way. The minister stressed the need for more such exhibitions as according to her they were an effective way of highlighting Pakistani culture and its history.

Secretary information Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, DG Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications Abdul Wahid Khan and children from different schools of Islamabad were present on the occasion.