Pakistani military cadets attend International Cadet Week held in China

BEIJING, Dec 1 (APP):A total of 31 cadets from militaries academies from 11 countries including Pakistan attended the 6th International Cadets Week (ICW) held in Nanjing, East China’s Jiangsu Province.

The cadets from Pakistan, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Japan, the Netherlands, India, South Africa, Thailand and Turkey attended this year’s event together with 73 Chinese cadets from 11 Chinese PLA academies.