Pakistani film selected for biggest festival in India

LAHORE, Apr 17 (APP): Pakistani film “Mah Mir” of
director Anjum Shazad has been selected for biggest
Indian film festival 2017.
Earlier, this film was nominated in the list of
Oscar film award for final selection.
Mah Mir was produced on the poetry and life of
legendary poet Mir Taqi Mir. It was first movie of
film career of Fahd Mustafa.
Eman Ali, Sanam Saeed, Ali Khan and Manzar Sehbai
have also performed in the film.
