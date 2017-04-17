Pakistani film selected for biggest festival in India

LAHORE, Apr 17 (APP): Pakistani film “Mah Mir” of

director Anjum Shazad has been selected for biggest

Indian film festival 2017.

Earlier, this film was nominated in the list of

Oscar film award for final selection.

Mah Mir was produced on the poetry and life of

legendary poet Mir Taqi Mir. It was first movie of

film career of Fahd Mustafa.

Eman Ali, Sanam Saeed, Ali Khan and Manzar Sehbai

have also performed in the film.