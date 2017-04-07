Pakistan wants peaceful relations with neighboring countries: Nafees

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees

Zakria on Friday said Pakistan wanted peaceful relations with

all neighboring countries.

Pakistan wanted to talk with India on all issues including

Kashmir, but India was not coming on the negotiating table

for bilateral talks, he stated while talking to PTV.

He said Kashmir was the real issue between India and Pakistan, adding

India wanted to establish hegemony in the region.

India was involved in human rights violations in the

Occupied Kashmir, he said. The Spokesman said the world was

well aware of Indian designs against Pakistan.

Peace could not be ensured in the region sans the resolution

of Kashmir issue, he said. The world had serious concerns over the

situation in Kashmir and Indian human rights violations, he added.