Pakistan, UAE leadership resolve to further expand, diversify bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):The leadership of Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates Sunday while reviewing progress on transforming special bilateral ties into a long term strategic economic partnership, reiterated their commitment to further expand and diversify the relations.

The bilateral ties were discussed during the meetings between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the UAE leadership on the sidelines of the 7th edition of the World Government Summit held in Dubai.

The prime minister also attended the international event as keynote speaker at the invitation of Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Advisor on Commerce, Abdul Razzak Dawood, Advisor on Institutional Reform and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan and Advisor on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, said a Foreign Office statement.

The prime minister held bilateral meetings separately with Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces and Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the prime minister met with Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri and held discussions with Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In his address at the Summit, Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the UAE leadership for its vision in hosting a Summit on innovation and ideas, and for the progress the country had achieved over the years.

He underscored that the key ingredients of a nation’s success included focus on promoting merit, justice and welfare of the poor.

He further underscored his vision for Pakistan, based on the principles pursued in the state of Medina by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The prime minister also spoke about investment opportunities in Pakistan particularly the tourism sector, the government’s reform agenda and policies aimed at stabilizing the economy, mitigating climate change, encouraging private sector and promoting ease of business.

The meetings with the UAE leadership focused on a wide range of areas of mutual interest, including review of progress in transforming special historic ties between Pakistan and the UAE into a long term strategic economic partnership.

Recalling Crown Prince Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s last visit to Pakistan in January this year, the Prime Minister thanked for UAE’s continued and generous socioeconomic support.

The two leaders also discussed regional issues of common concern. The prime minister apprised the crown prince of progress on peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. It was decided to hold the next session of Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission at the earliest opportunity.

During his meeting with Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the prime minister thanked him for the invitation to attend the Summit as keynote speaker.

He lauded the UAE for its focus on innovation, and appreciated his vision in leveraging technology and knowledge economy for the improvement of the lives of the citizens.

He viewed that World Government Summit had become an important platform for world leaders and experts for exchanging ideas to improve governance.

The prime minister briefed Sheikh Muhammad about Pakistan’s reform agenda, particularly with regard to facilitating both foreign and domestic investment in Pakistan.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s immense tourism potential and urged the UAE investors to consider investing in Pakistan’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

During the meeting with Prime Minister Saad Hariri of Lebanon the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the cordial relations existing between Pakistan and Lebanon and agreed to enhance high level exchanges.

Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised his Lebanese counterpart about his vision, including inter alia introducing accountability, transparency and meritocracy at all levels of government.