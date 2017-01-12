Pakistan to continue moving towards prosperity under PM’s visionary leadership: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on

Thursday that Pakistan would continue its march towards progress and

prosperity in coming years under the visionary leadership of Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to media persons along with PML-N MNA Tallal Chaudhry

here, she said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan

should understand that Pakistan’s journey towards prosperity could

not be stopped. The country had made achievements in all the sectors

of life under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he added.

She said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had no link with the

Panama Papers case. The properties mentioned in the Panama Papers

were not linked with money laundering, tax evasion, concealing

assets and plunder of national wealth, she added.

Marriyum said the PTI Chairman wanted to derail the system,

besides impeding and development and progress in the country.

She said the PTI had now shifted its focus from the Panama

Papers to the Prime Minister’s speech in the Parliament while

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

had one stance from the day one.

She said the PTI had levelled four major allegations against

the Prime Minister, which included money laundering, tax evasion,

concealing assets and corruption, but it failed to provide any

evidence to prove the same.

The minister said Imran Khan was levelling allegations

against the third time elected prime minister, who had the honour

to make Pakistan the first Islamic nuclear power, executed big infrastructural projects, gave mega health programme, formulated

first ever internal security policy, and launched first ever

educational reforms programme in the country to bring revolution

in the sector.

“Imran Khan knows he cannot compete with Nawaz Sharif in nation

building projects as he has only mastered the art of telling lies

and misleading the people. With the grace of Almighty Allah,

Nawaz Sharif became prime minister for the third time,” she added.

Replying to a question, she said the nation knew whose

stance was upright and who was fabricating stories. Imran,

she said, could not prove his allegations, which showed that he

was telling lies to the nation.

The minister asked the PTI to pinpoint which portion of the

Prime Minister’s speech in the National Assembly was incorrect and

contradictory to the papers submitted in the court.

She said during past three and a half years, the PTI had been

levelling allegations of rigging in the 2013 general election,

boycotted the Parliament, resorted to politics of agitation and

anarchy.

Now they again levelled four allegations, but failed to

prove any of them, she added.

She said those, who levelled baseless allegations against

the elected prime minister, were now retreating, so media should

judge that who was truthful and who was telling concocted stories

to the nation.