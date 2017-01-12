Pakistan to continue moving towards prosperity under PM’s visionary leadership: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on
Thursday that Pakistan would continue its march towards progress and
prosperity in coming years under the visionary leadership of Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
Talking to media persons along with PML-N MNA Tallal Chaudhry
here, she said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan
should understand that Pakistan’s journey towards prosperity could
not be stopped. The country had made achievements in all the sectors
of life under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he added.
She said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had no link with the
Panama Papers case. The properties mentioned in the Panama Papers
were not linked with money laundering, tax evasion, concealing
assets and plunder of national wealth, she added.
Marriyum said the PTI Chairman wanted to derail the system,
besides impeding and development and progress in the country.
She said the PTI had now shifted its focus from the Panama
Papers to the Prime Minister’s speech in the Parliament while
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
had one stance from the day one.
She said the PTI had levelled four major allegations against
the Prime Minister, which included money laundering, tax evasion,
concealing assets and corruption, but it failed to provide any
evidence to prove the same.
The minister said Imran Khan was levelling allegations
against the third time elected prime minister, who had the honour
to make Pakistan the first Islamic nuclear power, executed big infrastructural projects, gave mega health programme, formulated
first ever internal security policy, and launched first ever
educational reforms programme in the country to bring revolution
in the sector.
“Imran Khan knows he cannot compete with Nawaz Sharif in nation
building projects as he has only mastered the art of telling lies
and misleading the people. With the grace of Almighty Allah,
Nawaz Sharif became prime minister for the third time,” she added.
Replying to a question, she said the nation knew whose
stance was upright and who was fabricating stories. Imran,
she said, could not prove his allegations, which showed that he
was telling lies to the nation.
The minister asked the PTI to pinpoint which portion of the
Prime Minister’s speech in the National Assembly was incorrect and
contradictory to the papers submitted in the court.
She said during past three and a half years, the PTI had been
levelling allegations of rigging in the 2013 general election,
boycotted the Parliament, resorted to politics of agitation and
anarchy.
Now they again levelled four allegations, but failed to
prove any of them, she added.
She said those, who levelled baseless allegations against
the elected prime minister, were now retreating, so media should
judge that who was truthful and who was telling concocted stories
to the nation.