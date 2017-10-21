Pakistan tells UN it neither wants, nor is engaged in arms race in South Asia

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 21 (APP):In an obvious reference to India, Pakistan has voiced concern over the growing transfers of conventional armaments in volatile regions, saying it has every potential of fueling instability and jeopardizing the delicate regional balance.

“The reflection of the same troubling trend is mirrored at the regional level, in particular in South Asia where one State’s military spending grossly and vastly out-shadows all others,” Ambassador Farukh Amil, who is Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, told the General Assembly’s Disarmament and International Security Committee, on Friday.