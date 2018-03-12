Pakistan, Switzerland signs MoU to cooperate in museum sector

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):Pakistan and Switzerland Monday agreed to open new avenues of cooperation in museum sector through capacity building of museum experts, arranging exchange visits and conducting joint research programmes.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Department of Archaeology and Museums, National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division, Pakistan and Rietberg Museum, Zurich, Switzerland.

The MoU was signed by Federal Secretary, NH&LH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan and Director, Rietberg Museum Zurich, Mr. Albert Lutz during a ceremony held at Rietberg Museum, Zurich, Switzerland.

Talking to APP, Director General, Department of Archaeology and Museums, Islamabad, Syed Junaid Akhlaq who was also present during the ceremony, informed that this MoU will help enhance cooperation between both the countries in museum sector.

He revealed that the MoU will provide an adequate framework for future institutional co-operation between the Museums of Pakistan and Rietberg Museum, Zurich in the areas of capacity building, joint research programmes, publications, scholarships for doctoral and post-doctoral research for professionals and young scholars of Pakistan in museology in the universities of Switzerland.

The MoU will also promote exchange visits between museum experts of both countries, museum related seminars, discussion programmes and other activities, he added.